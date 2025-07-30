Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of ePlus worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $127,898,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $43,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,590,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ePlus by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 71,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ePlus by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

