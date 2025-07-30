Select Medical (SEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEM opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Select Medical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

