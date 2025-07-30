Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.07. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

