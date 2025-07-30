Short Interest in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Drops By 16.7%

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AMCON Distributing Trading Down 2.7%
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $163.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.74.
AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.