Short Interest in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Drops By 16.7%

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $163.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.74.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing Company ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 1.36% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on DIT

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.