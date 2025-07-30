Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 25.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. This represents a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.28.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
