Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Decreases By 10.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.