Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Decreases By 10.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.89.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.