Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Decreases By 10.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $19.69.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
