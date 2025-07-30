Short Interest in Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Drops By 28.6%

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Minor Hotels Europe & Americas alerts:

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Price Performance

Shares of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Italy, Benelux, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering, as well as corporate and management services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor Hotels Europe & Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.