Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 25.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.