Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 25.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

