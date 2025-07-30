Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

