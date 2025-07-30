Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

