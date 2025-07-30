SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.7114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

