SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 3,501 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average is $192.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.