SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,378 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.