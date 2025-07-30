Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

