SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

