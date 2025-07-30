SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

SPLG stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.