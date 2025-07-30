Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 11.5%

NYSE SPOT opened at $620.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $300.57 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

