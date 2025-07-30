Squire Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,932,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 445,129 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 545,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,629,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.