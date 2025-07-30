Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.1% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 88,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.