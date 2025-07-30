Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

