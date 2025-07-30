Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

