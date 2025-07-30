SSA Swiss Advisors AG Buys Shares of 1,645 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 66.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 19.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $437,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,300.49. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 217.18%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

