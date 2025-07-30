SSA Swiss Advisors AG Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.