SSA Swiss Advisors AG Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,477,000 after purchasing an additional 293,885 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,415,000 after purchasing an additional 608,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,007,000 after acquiring an additional 468,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,240 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
