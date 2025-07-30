SSA Swiss Advisors AG Purchases New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

