Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 9,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 4,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Sumco Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

