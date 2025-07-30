Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.45 and last traded at C$14.45. Approximately 1,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Up 8.6%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.82.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.