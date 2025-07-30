Tandem Financial LLC Buys 95 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tandem Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

