Tandem Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tandem Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Tandem Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.48.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.