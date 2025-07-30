Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $90.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.8%

Tapestry stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $110.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,258 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 59,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $114,199,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

