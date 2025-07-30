TCTC Holdings LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 164.4% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $429,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.