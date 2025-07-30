TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,932,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,408,000 after buying an additional 686,685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

