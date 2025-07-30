TD Asset Management Inc Sells 486,333 Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486,333 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.53% of OR Royalties worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OR Royalties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OR Royalties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,969 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in OR Royalties by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,173 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,364,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,209,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:OR opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities research analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 111.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

