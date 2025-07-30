Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Price Target Lowered to $3.40 at Citigroup

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $3.90 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Teads from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

TEAD opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Teads has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

