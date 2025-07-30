Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.