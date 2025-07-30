Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after acquiring an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,577 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.