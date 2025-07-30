TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on TFI International from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank downgraded TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

TFI International Stock Up 3.7%

TFI International stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 60.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 303.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,451 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 877.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 168.5% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

