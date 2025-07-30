TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,381,476 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,710,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 44.2% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

