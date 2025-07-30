TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,428 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pandi LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,943,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $587.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

