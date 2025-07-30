TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

