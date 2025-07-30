The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Joint were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Joint by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Joint by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Joint by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Up 2.8%

JYNT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JYNT

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.