The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of TRV opened at $259.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $257.38. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

