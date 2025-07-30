Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Glaukos by 583.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Glaukos stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

