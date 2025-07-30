Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 182,597 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,597 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 144,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

