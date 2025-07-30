Top Chinese Stocks To Consider – July 27th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies headquartered in the People’s Republic of China that trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on international bourses like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares) or via American Depositary Receipts in the United States. These shares come in various classes—A-shares for local investors, B-shares for foreign currency purchasers, and “red‐chip” stocks for mainland companies incorporated outside China. Investors buy Chinese stocks to gain direct exposure to China’s economy, growth prospects, and sectoral dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,654. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,780. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,183.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,695. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,393. Diageo has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.56.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,697. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

