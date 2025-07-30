Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James Financial from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Desjardins set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TXG
Torex Gold Resources Price Performance
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.