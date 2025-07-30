Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Desjardins

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.
