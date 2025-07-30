Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.64 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.6% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wincap Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

