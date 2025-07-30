Traders Purchase Large Volume of Centene Call Options (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 27,893 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,621 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,091,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 536,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,796 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after buying an additional 1,578,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after buying an additional 443,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,810,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,045,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

